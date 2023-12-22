Antigua and Barbuda: 3 vs 3 basketball competition to return

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to host the annual 3 vs 3 basketball competition on January 7, 2024, at Black Burne Park (Villa).

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda is all set to host the annual 3 vs 3 basketball competition on January 7, 2024, at Black Burne Park (Villa). The event will be powered by Jan Serve events and the entry at the competition is free.

The competition will feature a pointers shoot and admission to the games will be free. The deadline for the registration is January 5, 2024. The competition will also feature Mello Don, who is the master of Ceremonies (MC).

The registration fee for the competition will be different for teams and pointer shootouts. One team, which will consist of four players, will have to register with $100. For a three-pointer shootout, the fee will be $15.

The theme of the competition is “Come strong or Don’t Come At All.” The winner of the competition will be able to win a cash prize of $1000. The winner of the three-pointer shootout will also get a brand-new basketball.

The tournament will also feature Half Time Show, Live Performance, Romel, Kariba and more local acts. The sponsors of the tournament will be Ramco Pharmacy, Roberts Co, Balley’s Supermarket, Clarie’s Grillz, Sham’s Plus Liquor, and Charlie Bottling.

The tournament is open for Under 15, Under 18 and 18. It will also be open for all ages above 18 in the ICU. Registration forms can be collected from any Wadadli elite player. The cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of the tournament.

The cash prize for U15 will be secret, while for U18, the prize will be $500. The prize for 18U will be $1000. The attendees will feature foods and drinks as these things will be on sale.

Earlier, the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association also hosted the competition on December 17, 2023. The venue for the tournament was JSC Sports Complex. The registration fee for the tournament was $160 for a team of four players. The competition is sponsored by Eye Mobile Vision care.