Antigua: 76-year-old man drowns at Long Bay Beach, netizens express concern

Antigua and Barbuda: A 76-year-old from Clare Hall drowned at Long Bay of Antigua and Barbuda on Monday. He reportedly went to the beach with his family to spend vacations and tried to swim in the water, ultimately finding difficulties in breathing.

However, people at the beach tried to pull and save him and when he came out of the water, he was unresponsive. Later, the old man named Rupert Thomas was pronounced dead and the cause of the death is still mysterious as he found difficulty while swimming in the water.

The family of the deceased showcased grief as they planned their day as wholesome family fun, but the tragedy happened, making them feel sad about the day. The family added that if they had known, they would never come to the beach as this is a huge setback for them.

Netizens reacted to the situation and extended condolences to the family. One added,” I am so sorry to hear about the drowning of Mr Thomas. I will keep his family in my prayers..”

Another added,”So sad, PEACEFUL REST TO HIM. ACCEPT OUR SYMPATHY FAMILY.”

The drowning incidents have been capturing the attention of the people as this is the second incident since April 28, 2024. In just 15 days, two people have died due to drowning at different beaches of Antigua and Barbuda.

One such incident claimed the life of a 3-year-old on Sunday morning at Briggins in Antigua and Barbuda. The toddler was taken by his family at the beach and suddenly, he was found floating face down in a swimming pool by family members.

A child named Zyonandon Collin Hope was pronounced dead at 8: 37 am and the authorities have launched an investigation on the matter. Notably, Collin and his mother had recently arrived in the country from the United States to visit family.

On the incident, Netizens mourned the death of child and the mother extended gratitude to them for showcasing support during that time.

She added,” I want to thank those who sincerely came here to give their sympathies. One doesn’t need to know the family to sympathize with us. Thank you.This is social media and unfortunately, all the details are never given. Lots of speculation and unsolicited advice is being thrown around. Anyone who knows this family personally knows what really happened. Please do not engage with the negative commenters. It is well.”