Another Trinidad stabbing case while robbery in St Augustine

Trinidad and Tobago: A 31-year-old man became the victim of a stabbing during an attempted robbery near College Bar in St Augustine, a town in the northwest part of Trinidad, on Monday December 11, 2023.

The victim of the crime was identified as Nicholas Mora. As per reports, the attack on Mora took place around 11:30 pm when he was seated in his white Nissan Tiida.

According to the statements given by eyewitnesses, there were two men who approached the vehicle, among whom one was carrying a knife with himself.

The suspects subsequently announced the robbery and asked Mora to get out of his vehicle.

The victim decided not to take a backseat and run, yet he started a struggle against the armed suspects, which led to the culprits stabbing him multiple times in his stomach to end his resistance against them.

Even after getting stabbed multiple times, Mora managed to grab his car keys and escape from the attack. The suspect fled the scene of the crime with the Blu cell phone, which Mora left behind while getting away.

The victim of a life-taking attack raised the alarm for help after a successful escape. In extremely critical condition, he was immediately taken to Mt. Hope Hospital for medical attention.

He was taken under observation in the hospital and received the necessary treatment to cure the wounds he got from the violent encounter.

The immediate response was given by Law enforcement as they received information about the crime, and officers went to the crime scene and to the victim later for investigation.

The investigation is currently under process guided by the Tunapuna Criminal Investigations Department (CID). A formal report is filed to the police on the incident with all the details of the attempted robbery and stabbing.

The incident raised concern within the public and the communities around the area of St Augustine on the issue of personal safety and security. This shows the possibility of unpredictable criminal acts like these can occur even in reseonbily secure areas.

Authorities demand people to stay calm in critical situations and keep their trust in the authorities for safety and security matters while they must take necessary precautions as responsible citizens, especially during late hours.

Local authorities are asking everyone to cooperate and provide officers with all the necessary information about the victim or suspect, which can lead them in the right direction with the investigation.

People all around the area are not happy with these incidents and acts of crime happening on any random day. Many are raising questions towards the law management, while others are hoping best for the victim and his family.

Police are giving a call for mutual efforts to the people so that collaborative efforts between law enforcement and the public can address security concerns in the best way possible while maintaining the wellness of society.