Annabel Rollins to represent Saint Lucia in Miss International Elegant Mothers  

Castries, Saint Lucia: Annabel Rollins of Saint Lucia is all set to participate in the Miss International Elegant Mothers Pageant. The event is scheduled to be held on April 27, 2024, at the National Culture Centre, Guyana.

Annabel Rollins, a mother of two children is gearing up for the pageant. Hailing from the world’s best honeymoon destination- Saint Lucia, Rollins is passionate about pageantry, modeling, and cosmetology apart from being a mom. She is an entrepreneur with her business as a makeup artist- The Queen Doll Faces.

She is also a certified makeup artist with Vizio Makeup Academy. Rollins said that she is vigilant over the activities of her household and trusts in God for her future.

Participation in pageants

Annabel Rollins participated in the first pageant at the tender age of 6 in the Miss UK association Tiny Tots pageant.

She became 1st runner-up at the pageant. At the age of 14, she captured the title of first ever Miss ESS Next Top Model.

Further, Rollins also participated in the Miss OECS Plus Fashion where Rollins captured the 1st runner-up position. In the Miss Curves with Confidence pageant, she secured the 2nd runner position. Rollins secured her first international title after becoming Miss Plus-Size Universe 2019.

Besides this, Annabel Rollins also participated in several runway shows at both local and regional levels. She participated in shows including Export the Runway 2, Jazz Fashion Show, Christmas Fashion Show in Barbados, Curves with Confidence Fashion Show, and some editorial modeling. In these shows, Rollins showcased her great performance with spectacular elegance and gained huge appreciation from across the Caribbean.

While expressing pleasure, Rollins said that she intended to grow her message utilizing this platform that every child deserves a happy mother.

She said that to make a child happy, their mother should be genuinely happy as moms are the nurturers of their family.

Rollins asserted,” To all mothers allow to happiness to shine through for your legacy begins with you. We are, after all, building an entire generation.”

Miss International Elegant Mother Pageants

The pageant will start at 8 pm at the National Culture Centre, Guyana. The fee for the entry ticket is $30. For VIP tickets, the attendees will have to pay $50 USD.