Anguilla completes 6 days of its “12 Days of Anguilla” series

Anguilla has successfully completed six days of the “12 Days of Anguilla” series and has shared some incredible attributed about the Island

Anguilla has successfully completed its six days of the “12 Days of Anguilla” series. Anguilla introduced this special holiday journey to unveil the incredible attributes of the island one by one for 12 days until Christmas.

The First day of the Christmas series unveiled the magnificent beaches of Anguilla.

Anguilla is known for its incredible. It comprises of 33 beaches with Soft, powdery, sparkling, warm white sand and crystal-clear turquoise waters. The beaches offer a wide variety of activities for the visitors like swimming amidst the most colourful marine species, kayaking and paddleboarding.

The Second day of the series was all about the endless ocean excursions.

Anguilla offers endless aquatic adventures. The visitors can dive deeper to experience the vibrant marine life through snorkelling and scuba experiences. The Anguilla Boat Charters also offers a curated tour of the island’s coastline.

The third day of the series unveiled the world-class accommodations in Anguilla.

The island has luxury suites, four-star and five–star resorts, expansive private villas, and charming escapes with lavish amenities and warm hospitality.

The fourth day of the series uncovered phenomenal hidden gems of Anguilla.

Anguilla is an alluring world with hidden coves and cays like the Prickly Pear Cays, Sandy Island, Little Bay and Scrub Island.

The fifth day of the series was all about serenity and wellness.

There are many seaside spas and wellness centres for self-care in Anguilla that provide services like alfresco massages, sunrise yoga along with personalised treatments like facials, body scrubs, body wraps etc. These help to relax, revitalise and rejuvenate the body and mind.

The sixth day of the Christmas series unveiled the off-the-beat path adventures.