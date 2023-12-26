Anguilla completes “12 days of Anguilla” series. This Christmas holiday series played a major role in unveiling the 12 magnificent attributes of Anguilla.

Anguilla completes “12 days of Anguilla” series. This Christmas holiday series played a major role in unveiling the 12 magnificent attributes of Anguilla.

14th December 2023: The first day of Christmas, 12 days of Anguilla series, was dedicated to the incredible beaches.

Anguilla consists of 33 fabulous beaches with sparkling white sand and mesmerising waves of crystal-clear waters. The tourists can dive among the marine species and enjoy various activities like kayaking and paddleboarding. Many tucked away and tranquil beaches are perfect for solo or a couple times. Beaches also have bars where travellers can enjoy good times with the local people and fellow travellers.

15th December 2023: The second day of the Christmas series in Anguilla was dedicated to the unlimited ocean excursions.

Anguilla offers its tourists endless aquatic activities and adventures. The visitors get a chance to get close to the marine life, skim across the surface of the waters, snorkelling, scuba experiences, and also travel in Anguilla charters that take the visitors on a curated tour of the island.

16th December 2023: The 3rd day of the series uncovered the world–class accommodations that Anguilla has to offer.

Anguilla consists of luxury four and five-star resorts with suites, spa experiences and fine dining. It also has expansive private villas for get together and honeymoons. They also offer various amenities like a tennis court, basketball court, private beach, gourmet kitchen, hot tubs, and private Butlers.

17th December 2023: The 4th day of the Anguilla series revealed the phenomenal hidden gems like the Prickly Pear Cays, sandy Islands, Little Bay and Scrub Island.

18th December 2023: The 5th day of the Anguilla series was about wellness and serenity.

To encourage serenity and wellness, Anguilla has several spas and wellness centres which provide healing services like sunrise yoga, and alfresco massages along with personalised treatments like facials, body scrubs, body wraps etc.

19th December 2023: The 6th day of the Anguilla series unveiled the off–the–beaten–path adventures of Anguilla.

Anguilla provides not only aquatic adventures but also has several off–the–beaten–path adventures like horse riding, exploring the island on an ATV, setting off on a hike, and cruising in Moke Anguilla.

20th December 2023: The seventh day of the Anguilla series was about “Easy Access”.

American Airlines are offering double daily flights from Miami to Anguilla through the summer 2024.

21st December 2023: The eighth day of the Christmas series in Anguilla was about the Spectacular Sunsets.

The sunsets of Antigua are breathtaking. To witness the beautiful sunsets of Anguilla the tourists can head to the sunset lounge at the renowned Four Seasons Resort.

22nd December 2023: The 9th day of the Christmas series in Anguilla was about family-friendly fun.

Anguilla offers activities curated for quality family time and dedicated programmes ensuring parents can unwind while their kids revel in fun. A trip to Anguilla promises sun, sand, smiles, core memories and a well-rounded experience for families.

23rd December 2023: The 10th day of the series helped discover the island beats of Anguilla.

Anguilla is dotted with vibrant hot spots where visitors can explore venues like Dune Preserve, Da’Vida, Gwen’s Reggae Grill, Sharky’s and more, each showcasing the boundless talent of local Musicians. From Reggae to Soca, every intoxicating rhythm echoes the soul of the island.

24th December 2023: The 11th day of the series uncovered the eleven succulent crayfish

Anguilla is said to be the dream destination for foodies and holds the title of “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean”. From world-class dining establishments to vibrant local BBQ joints, the visitors can indulge in a culinary journey.

25th December 2023: the 12th day of Christmas was all about the Holiday cheer.