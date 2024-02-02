Amerijet International 767-300F, JetBlue A320 lands at St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: Amerijet International Airlines 767-300F landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday. The airline has brought thousands of passengers who have explored the beauty of the country.

The airline powered out of runway 25, St Kitts for Cibao International (Santiago Municipal). It has connected St Kitts and Nevis with other countries through direct non-stop flights. The service has made the travellers experience the seamless offerings from the twin-island Federation.

The scene of the powering of the airline went viral on social media as it was showcasing the true beauty of St Kitts and Nevis. Netizens reacted to the glimpses and called St Kitts and Nevis “an ideal destination to visit”.

Besides this, they also lauded the airline’s service and shared their experiences travelling on a 767-300F. One commented,” The airline offers great service to its customers and makes them travel seamlessly on their journey.”

Another commented, ”I like to travel to St Kitts and Nevis through Amerijet International Airlines as the service of the airline is amazing. The destination is best for spending holidays as it has great places to visit such as lush green rainforests and many other hotels.”

Further, Netizens also lauded the airline’s lining during its departure and said that it gives the true vibe of the new airline.

In addition to that, JetBlue Airways A320 also arrived in St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday. The arrival of JetBlue has brought thousands of passengers as it is one of the important airlines for the destination. It provides non-stop service from New York to St Kitts and Nevis. The service was started on November 2, 2023.

Three days have been scheduled for the service which included Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The glimpses of the powering of A320 flight of JetBlue from St Kitts runways 25 for New York has been captured.

JetBlue offers 3x year round weekly service to St Kitts, aiming to establish strong network with the market of New York.