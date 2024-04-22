American singer Kirk Franklin takes energy to new heights during concert in Jamaica

The renowned American gospel artiste Kirk Franklin gave an exuberant performance as he closed the 2024 staging of the Fun In The SonF.

Jamaica: The renowned American gospel artist Kirk Franklin gave an exuberant performance as he closed the 2024 staging of the Fun In The Son gospel festival at the National Stadium in St Andrew, Jamaica.

The event was held on Saturday and featured a number of live performances of Kirk Franklin, Kevin Downswell, Jermaine Edwards and many more.

The singer and rapper took the energy to new heights during the concert and made it one for the history books. Throughout his performance, the American was seen showing exceptional energy while singing and dancing all over the stage.

Franklin performed some of his best songs and made the audience groove on the beats of his energetic music.

As he arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Friday, he was greeted by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, during which he said that patrons are in for a treat.

While talking about his performance ahead of it, the artist said that this is an outside event which is why he tried to curate the music that he thought would keep people energetic and excited. Kirk Franklin said that it will be a lot of jumping and running around and he had a lot to do that no one has ever seen him do in ten years.

All the things that the singer promised ahead of his performance were delivered during the highly anticipated Fun In The Son gospel festival.

It is to be noted that Franklin is best known for leading urban contemporary gospel and Christian R&B ensembles, including God’s Property, The Family, and One Nation Crew, among others. He has also won several awards, including 20 Grammy Awards.

The social media users have also appreciated and lauded Franklin’s performance in Jamaica and said that it was very energetic.

“Though I wasn’t there in person, I enjoyed the performance online, and the crowd seemed like they were having the time of their life,” wrote a user named Jeleisa Black, while another user said, “I love the energy of Kirk Franklin, and I love him as a man of God.I pray he will remain on the path of Righteousness as he lead our young adults to Christ Jesus.”