American Airlines, JetBlue diverted from Cheddi Jagan Airport amid severe thunderstorm

Guyana: Major flights including American Airlines, JetBlue, and Copa Airlines have been diverted from Cheddi Jagan International Airport due to the damaged runway lights. The situation arose due to the severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, leading to the destruction of the transformers across Guyana.

The inclement weather caused damage to the lightning protection system of equipment and several GPL transformers in nearby communities. It has resulted in the diversion of several flights on the spot which were supposed to land at the airport on Sunday.

Outgoing flights have also been affected by the lightning issue and the reports outlined that the Tihmeri area of Guyana experienced intense rainfall, thunder, and lightning.

The runway of the airport is equipped with two independent circuits, each of which can facilitate aircraft landings. However, due to the bad weather, both the primary and alternate circuits were damaged, causing disruption to the passengers.

JetBlue flight 1965 which provided service from John F Kennedy Airport to Cheddi Jagan International Airport has been diverted to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Further, two flights of American Airlines including 2557 and 1513 from Miami International Airport have been diverted to Bridgetown, Barbados.

Now, the teams from Cheddi Jagan International Airport have identified the problem and replaced four cable sectors with five transformers to accommodate the aircraft. The airlines have announced that the affected flights are allowed to operate on the runway.

Firstly, American Airlines 2257 from New York which was diverted to Barbados is now expected to arrive at 13: 09 hrs.

The second American Airlines 1512 to Miami is now scheduled to depart at 13: 49hrs, while the third American Airlines 1513 from Miami which was diverted to Barbados has a new estimated time of arrival is 13: 39hrs.

American Airlines 1534 is scheduled to depart to Miami at 14: 19 hrs.

Further, the schedule of JetBlue has also been announced which included that JetBlue B61965 from New York which was diverted to Puerto Rico is now expected to arrive at 13: 00 hrs. On the other hand, JetBlue B61966 to New York is scheduled to depart at 14: 37 hrs.

Talking about Copa, CM 190 from Panama is expected to arrive at Guyana at 11: 24hrs, while CM 191 to Panma will depart at 12: 24 hrs.

Notably, the team has been working to restore the lighting system of the runway as the flights and passengers are being effected by the damage due to bad weather.

In addition to that, the bad weather was the result of the ongoing hurricane season which will run through November 1, 2024 with severe effects.