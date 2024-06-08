American Airlines deviated laterally off side of runway during landing at Kingston

The flight of American Airlines deviated laterally off the side of the runway while landing at Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday

Jamaica: The flight of American Airlines deviated laterally off the side of the runway while landing at Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday. The aircraft has arrived at Kingston from Miami and the initial reports outlined that no injury has been reported.

In a statement, an American Airlines representative described the incident, and aircraft 850 landed at the runway under its own power, and the passengers deplaned without issue. The airline stated that all the customers were safe as the flight exited the runway after landing normally.

Further, the airline also apologized for the inconvenience and said that the safety of the customer is their top priority. However, the reason behind the deviation of the flight has not yet been disclosed by the authorities of American Airlines.

As per the customers, the flight did have experienced turbulence and disturbance due to bad weather conditions. Due to the weather disturbances, the flight was also delayed from Miai as initially it was scheduled to land in Jamaica at 7: 50 pm.

The situation led to the change in the landing time and made it at 9: 01 pm, but for some reason, the flight further got delayed and did not land at the airport until 9: 32 pm.

One passenger also explained the entire situation and noted that they were informed that the flight was experiencing thunderstorms over Cuba, so it couldn’t fly there, resulting in the change of direction which made their trip 2 hours and 12 minutes instead of the 1 hour and 44 minutes. The passenger added that there was a pure disturbance as they were late for about 1 hour.

Due to the turbulence, several services onboard the flight such as snacks have been disrupted as pilot instructed the passengers and flight attendants to remain seated. Further, the flight attendant was asked to prepare the cabin for an early landing, further scaring the passengers.

The turbulence worsened when the flight approached Jamaica, however, the pilot tried to calm passengers down by ensuring that they were wearing their seatbelts. When the landing happened, the passengers were happy that they were safe and nobody seemed to have suffered any injuries

Passengers also lauded the pilot for taking care of the situation and for not getting hyped as he ensured the safety of the passengers.