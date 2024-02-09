American Airlines 737-800 sporting Reno Air livery touches down at St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: American Airlines 737-800 sporting the Reno Air livery touched down at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport (RLB), St Kitts on Thursday. The aircraft landed in the country from Miami for its additional service.

In a return flight, the American Airlines powered out of runway 25 of RLB for Miami on the same day. The glimpses of the international airport went viral on the social media as people expressed excitement with the beauty of the airline.

Netizens said that the wet landing of the American Airlines has exceptionally blended with the scenic beauty of St Kitts and Nevis. The Reno Air livery has added new layer of grace to the airline and the runway as it attracted the attention of the viewers.

The passengers onboarded American Airlines shared their experience and said that they visited St Kitts and Nevis for spending holidays in peaceful and tranquil environment. They called it “one of the beautiful destinations” in the world and mentioned that the places such as Park Hyatt Hotel, Port Zante, Basseterre Market and many more.

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed the non-stop flights of American Airlines from Mami International Airport in 2017 for the first time. The service was further expanded in May 2019 when the airline announced a second weekly non-stop flight from New York to St Kitts.

The service also complemented the carrier’s existing non-stop Saturday service. The aim of the service was to enhance the connectivity within the region and provide seamless travel options to tourists.

American Airlines also operated the flight on the route with a 176-seat Boeing 757 on December 18, 2024. The aircraft consisted of 16 business class seats and operated through February. After that, they started providing a 160-seat Boeing 738 with 16 business class seats from New York to St Kitts.

Besides this, the airline also launched a summer non-stop service from Dallas to St Kitts on the same day. The service was part of the government of St Kitts’s specific strategy to grow the tourism industry by enhancing the airlift aspect.