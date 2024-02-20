Ambition cruise docks at Barbados for first time, bringing 1,108 guests

The Ambition cruise has made an inaugural call at the Port of Bridgetown for the first time on Sunday morning.

Barbados: The Ambition cruise has made an inaugural call at the Port of Bridgetown for the first time on Sunday morning. The 490 crew members and 1,108 guests have been welcomed at Barbados with the nation’s pleasant offerings.

The traditional plaque exchange ceremony took place at the port to welcome Captain Vacheslav Kolesnykov and the cruise passengers. The ceremony was attended by representatives of Barbados Port Inc., and Platinum Port Agency who showcased the true beauty of the country to the guests onboard the vessel.

The Ambition cruise is operated by Ambassador Cruise Line and is known for its spectacular dining as well as tourist options. The cruise is currently on a 42-day round trip, aiming to make people travel through Brazil and West Indies destinations. The round trip of the cruise ship is based on the concept- “Highlights of Brazil and West Indies Adventure.”

The cruise ship started its itinerary on January 18, 2024, in Tilbury London, and ended on February 29, 2024. It sails from Bridgetown to Ponda Delgada, Azores.

The cruise season 2023/2024 is at its peak in Barbados as the country has welcomed numerous cruise calls from ships such as Valiant Lady, Disney Cruise Line, and many more. According to the tourism authority of Barbados, thousands of passengers have been welcomed on the shores of the country through different cruise lines.

Recently at the start of February, Barbados welcomed five cruise ships in one day and made the Port of Bridgetown busy. The first cruise ship of the day was “The Arvia” which was on a turnaround call and welcomed the guests for the start of a new 14-day round-trip Caribbean cruise.

The second cruise ship was “Vision of the Seas” which arrived at the Port of Bridgetown with 1,955 passengers. Carnival Conquest has also made its inaugural at Bridgetown for the first time on February 4, 2024. The cruise ship was the 13th call of the 2023/2024 winter cruise season of Barbados.

The luxury passenger yacht, Royal Clipper also took on stores and welcomed guests on its embarking for a new 7-day Caribbean itinerary.

The last cruise ship of the day was Aurora which loaded before continuing her 65-day, round-trip America and Caribbean Discovery Cruise. The sailing of the ship will be ended on March 8, 2024. The cruise ship carried around 1,682 guests on the shores of Barbados.