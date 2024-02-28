Alvei set to return to Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta 2024

Alvei- a yacht from Geoffrey Jones 95-foot is all set to return to Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta 2024 which is scheduled to take place from April 17 to 22, 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: Alvei- a yacht from Geoffrey Jones 95-foot is all set to return to Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta 2024, which is scheduled to take place from April 17 to 22, 2024. The yacht is the three-masted square topsail schooner.

The Alvei were first built in Scotland in 1920 and at that time it wasn’t even a sailboat. The story of the origin of the boat has gained the attention of sailors from across the globe. Initially used as a herring drifter, the yacht was drafted by the Royal Navy during World War II for use as a mine sweeper.

After the war, the Alvei also worked as a coastal freighter in Denmark and Norway. Evan Logan and partner Bart Willems bought Alvei in Norway in the fall of 1986 and took her to Gaia, Portugal to convert her to a three-masted schooner.

Further, the conversion ended up taking eight years and included adding masts and 14 sails totaling 5,800 square feet, 139 lines of running rigging totaling nearly 7 kilometers, and a 2-foot-deep, 15-ton ballast shoe that runs the length of the keel.

The boat was showing its age when Geoffrey bought it in Fiji but after a major refit, the yacht was back on the high seas. Alvei completed a voyage from Auckland, New Zealand to Easter Island and the Galapagos, then transited the Panama Canal, before visiting Honduras, the Bahamas, and Mystic, Connecticut.

Alvei has now headed for the 2024 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta. Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta is an annual celebration for sailors from across the globe who showcase their talents in the sea. The yacht is a unique blend of elegance and enhances the timeless beauty of classic yachts and the spirit of competitive sailing.

The celebration also aimed to bring together the local community and international participants at one platform of the sailing. The sailing competition is all about honouring the great sailors from around the world, providing them a perfect platform to thrive.