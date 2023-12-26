All about Boxing Day, Know here

Boxing Day is observed on December 26th every year. This annual custom falls on the next day of Christmas and began from the time when the rich people boxed up gifts and presents to offer to the less fortunate.

Boxing Day is observed on December 26th every year. This annual custom falls on the next day of Christmas and began from the time when the rich people boxed up gifts and presents to offer to the less fortunate.

It is believed that the servants and workers of the wealthy had to work even on Christmas, therefore, they received special Christmas boxes from their masters on Boxing Day. Boxing Day has traditionally been a day off for the employees and workers.

This was a way of thanking the workers for their service. The workers would also go back home to give gifts to their family and loved ones.

In Caribbean, Boxing Day is celebrated to show appreciation and value to others for their contributions.

Boxing Day is a day to exchange gifts among one another, spread happiness, help the needy and cherish the occasion. It is the spirit and intentions of love that matter the most behind every Christmas box.

HOW TO OBSERVE BOXING DAY

In countries observing the holiday, government buildings are closed. Many businesses close for the day, too.

However, in many countries, Boxing Day has grown in popularity. Many people exchange gifts or buy merchandise at reduced prices.

Because it’s a holiday, many stores close early on this day. For those who aren’t out shopping, they are spending the day with family and friends.

It’s a great day to eat the leftovers from Christmas dinner. People also celebrate the day by wearing a fancy dress and getting all dolled up.

In other parts of the world, traditional Boxing Day Dips raise money for charity.

The several ways to participate in the holiday are as follows: