Aliyah Greaves wins shot put event for girls at Barbados NAPSAC

Aliyah Greaves secured victory in the shot put event for girls at the National Primary School Athletics Championships last week.

Barbados: Aliyah Greaves secured victory in the shot put event for girls at the National Primary School Athletics Championships last week. She won the event for her school and shone in the swimming activity for her club.

While preparing for the Common Entrance Exam in May, Aliyah Greaves is showing how to balance sports and academics as she competed in both NAPSAC for her school and swimming for her club.

She was the winner of the shot put event for girls at NAPSAC and her record breaking throw of 10.01m was better than the boys’ winning throw and even better than the junior girls’ throw of 9.49m at BSSAC.

The ten-year-old Head Girl at Trinity Academy Head won three gold medals and three bronze medals at the just concluded BASA national long course swimming championships which were held at the Aquatic Centre in Wildey.

Her gold medals came in the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 200m backstroke while she won bronze in the 100m freestyle, 400m freestyle and 200m IM.

Aliyah has made CARIFTA standards in four events and will be the youngest swimmer on the Barbados team this year and the only one still at primary school. She will take to the pool in her first outing at CARIFTA in the 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke and the 50m freestyle.

Besides this, the Barbados team has been progressing at different championships with numerous sporting events. The Barbados under-16 tennis team competed in the Junior Davis Cup in the Dominican Republic earlier this month. The team comprised Aidan Clarke, Lucas Davis and Dimitri Kirton.

They played in Group D against Trinidad and Tobago, the US Virgin Islands, and hosts Dominican Republic, where Trinidad got Barbados off to a losing start, going down 3-0.

Barbados then lost 2-1 to the US Virgin Islands before they redeemed themselves by defeating hosts Dominican Republic 3-0. The Barbados team fell out of the top eight and had to play for the ninth to 12th positions.

They defeated Honduras 2-0 before losing 2-0 to Puerto Rico to finish in tenth place.