Aliyah Greaves shines in Marcia Trotman Zone of NAPSAC

Barbados: Aliyah Greaves secured top scores in the Marcia Trotman Zone of NAPSAC in Barbados on Thursday. She performed her usual top performance when she competed in the Marcia Trotman Zone of NAPSAC yesterday.

The ten-year-old Trinity Academy Head girl defended her record in the girls’ under-13 shot put when she broke her own record on each of her three throws, finishing with a new distance of 10.01 metres.

Aliyah was a top performer at the 2023 Primary Schools Inter-School Swimming Championships for her school, the Goodwill (swimming) Games and local and regional swim meets last year.

She also represented her school in the 2023 Primary Schools Mental Maths competition in which they placed third.

This articulate and bubbly ten-year-old is now preparing to write her Common Entrance Exam this year and is hoping to enter Queen’s College.

When the Nation’s newspaper ‘Re-imagine Schools Upcycling’ Competition came to an end, Venessa Greenidge from Queen’s College and 11-year-old Josiah Bradshaw from the Seventh-Day Adventist Secondary School were among the top winners.

Greenidge won first prize in the ‘Most Innovative’ category with plant pots, she designed using upcycled computer speakers. Bradshaw repurposed a plastic soda bottle and broomstick to make his lime picker, which won him the first place prize in the ‘Most Functional’ category.

The students demonstrated both their artistic talents and commitment to positively affecting the environment and they embodied the goal of Green Nation, which was to encourage young people to see value in what would normally be seen as wast.

The excitement associated with NAPSAC started today when the field events championship of the James Wedderburn and Andrea Blacket Zones got underway at the Coleridge and Parry School and Alexandra School in St. Peter.

Here is the schedule for the field events:

Andrea Blackett Zone – Tuesday, February 27, 2024

James Wedderburn Zone – Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Anton Norris Zone – Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Marcia Trotman Zone – Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Patsy Callender Zone – Thursday, February 29, 2024

Obadele Thompson Zone – Thursday, February 29, 2024

Ryan Brathwaite Zone – Friday, March 01, 2024

Freida Nicholls Zone – Friday, March 01 2024