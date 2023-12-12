Alexandra School wins Barbados Police Service Road Tennis Tournament

Barbados: Alexandra School secured victory in the team competition of the inaugural Barbados Police Service Northern Secondary School Road Tennis Tournament.

Alexandra defeated the Alleyne School with a score of 3-1 to claim the title. Alleyne started with an advantage when Alexandra’s one player defaulted as she was also participating in the basketball game of the tournament.

The matches did not remain in Alleyne’s favour as Alexandra’s Kelanni Ellis, Sauve Clarke, and Azarie Clarke performed well and defeated their opponents. Ellis defeated Jamonte Swayne with the score of 21-16 to tie the scores at 1-1.

It was then the turn of Suave, who defeated Zion Jordan of Alleyne with the score of 21-11, and Azarie took down Nolan Stuart Jr with 21-9 for Alexandra’s victory.

Queen’s College (QC) copped third place after they defeated Coleridge and Parry with 3-1. Kimani Macburnie of CP defeated QC’s Nazir Thompson 21-7, but the other matches went to QC.

Abilla Clarke of QC beat A’nya Rollins-Best 21-12, Aaron Fagan also of QC defeated Rafel Boston 21-16 and Daniel Wickham ended it for QC with a 21-9 defeat of DeShawn Williams.

Barbados Police Service Northern Secondary School Road Tennis Tournament was started on November 27, 2023. Several schools in the country have participated in the tournament.

Other winners

The brother and sister twins, Azarie and Abailla Clarke, were the winners of the individual division of the inaugural Barbados Police Service Northern Secondary School Road Tennis Tournament.

Azarie a student at Alexandra School made his way to the finals of the competition to face Raheem Nurse of Grantley Adams School. It was considered a nail-biting encounter, with Azarie edging out Nurse 22-20 to take the title. Azarie Weekes of Alleyne placed third in the boys’ division after defeating Lester Vaughn’s Jadan Griffith 21-17.

In the girls’ division, Azarie’s sister, Abilla Clarke of Queen’s College captured the girls’ title when she comfortably defeated A’nya Rollins-Best of Coleridge and Parry 21-12. Jenesis Clarke of Alleyne placed third in the girls’ division which she won by default as her opponent no-showed.