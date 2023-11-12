Alanderson Selkredge competes in World Amateur Chess Championship 2023

Alanderson Selkredge becomes the first citizen of St Kitts and Nevis to compete in World Amateur Chess Championship 2023 held in Muscat, Oman .

The World Amateur Chess Championship 2023 was held in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, from November 1st to 11th, 2023.

The prestigious event was represented by the Oman Chess Committee (OCC) at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher.

427 players from 64 countries competed in the world amateur chess championship including 356 male players and 71 female players.

Selkredge started off with a challenging match but managed to finish with an impressive score of 3.5 points. He displayed resilience and sheer determination during the tournament.

“Again, I was placed in a unique position, as i am the first citizen in the history of the federation to participate in the World Amateur Chess Championship. After nine rounds of exciting, heart-breaking and exhibition of intellectual powers; all winners and runner up emerged. At the start of the tournament i wasn’t performing at my best. However, by the 4th round i was able to score my first 0.5 point. My final score of 3.5 points was an improvement to my previous 2.5 points performance the year before at 44th Chess Olympiad, Chennai India”, says Alanderson Selkredge.

Alanderson Selkredge expressed his gratitude and delight on getting an opportunity to compete on a global stage at the world amateur chess tournament 2023.

WACC showed intense competition and was a thrilling display of skill and strategy with 64 countries battling over the chessboard where age was not a barrier.

“My intention to participate in the World Amateur Chess Championship was more than just a dream, but a deliberate campaign to elvatte my rating from an Amateur (1545) to Grandmaster (2300)”,says Alanderson Selkredge.

Alanderson took a moment and acknowledged the support of everyone who played pivotal role in making his historic journey possible. He thanked the The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, The Oman Chess Committee, Corris Douglas, Bruce Rogers, Sherma Benjamin, Colleen Gumbs-Fieulleteau, Wilmot Richardson and the entire Liddie family, Pappa Daniel, Ess Bee, Hon. Dr.Terrance Drew, Kiema Liddie, Kevin Liddie, Kut Snipes Liddie.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation became a member of the international chess organization (FIDE) in 2020.

Alanderson Selkridge was the first and only chess player from the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to be recognized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) with a ‘Standard’ rating of 1545 and now achieved the rating of 2300.