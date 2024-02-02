Aircraft of Silver Airways, WINAIR, interCaribbean Airways arrive together in Dominica

Three flights from different airlines have landed in Dominica on Thursday at the same time

Roseau, Dominica: Three flights from different airlines have landed in Dominica on Thursday at the same time. The aircraft of Silver Airways, WINAIR, and interCaribbean Airways have arrived at Douglas Charles Airport together.

The glimpses of these aircraft went viral on social media, and they brought thousands of passengers to the shores of Dominica. Netizens reacted to the glimpses and said that the aircrafts have glorified the Douglas Charles Airport.

Silver Airways provided its service to Dominica with ATR 42-600 aircraft as the airline has operated 6x flights to the country for the World Creole Music Festival 2023. The service started on October 23, 2023, as the airline arrived in the country from Puerto Rico.

The service has made travellers connect with the mainland of the United States as the regular flights operated four times per week. Silver Airways made the travellers visit Dominica during the festive occasion.

The aircraft ATR 42-500 made WINAIR land in Dominica with thousands of passengers. The flight of the WINAIR lands in the country from three different destinations such as St Maarten, Antigua and St Kitts. The service on the route from Dominica to St Maarten flies two to three times daily.

WINAIR provided service on the route from Dominica to Antigua five times a week, while the route from Dominica to St Kitts received the service two times a week.

The aim of the service is to enhance the connectivity within the wider Caribbean and make the travellers travel across these destinations.

The last airline of the day was interCaribbean Airways as its aircraft ATR42-500 arrived in Dominica along with Silver Airways and WINAIR. The service of interCaribbean Airways provided daily non-stop service to Dominica and connected the destinations in the Caribbean.

The service of the interCaribbean Airways allows travellers to travel across the Caribbean and attend several festivals.

Netizens were wowed by the glimpses of three aircraft on the land of Dominica. They lauded the destination as well as airlines for the non-stop seamless service on different routes. One commented, ”The service of the WINAIR is amazing as it provides smooth operation from one destination to another.”

Another stated, ”Dominica is a beautiful country and Silver Airways opens doors to operate from different routes and travel to the country.”