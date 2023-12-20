Air X Charter 768J lands in St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: Air X Charter 768J touched down at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts on Tuesday. The arrival of the charter flight connected France with the Caribbean.

The service of the flight brought hundreds of guests to the shores of St Kitts. The Ministry of Tourism expressed pleasure and welcomed the passengers. It added, ”Air X Charter 768J smoothly lands at St. Kitts, seamlessly bridging the skies between France and the Caribbean. Welcome to St Kitts, where the charm of France meets our tropical paradise.”

Air X Charter is Europe’s leading private jet charter and is known for having the most diversified fleet of jets in the history of private aviation. The aircraft features fully enclosed restrooms at the front and middle. The aft of the aircraft is also a social space with a flexible configuration.

With its long-range capabilities, the luxurious private commercial airline also ensures that the passengers travel in great comfort and style.

Airlines in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis has been emerging as a favourable destination for passengers across the globe. Due to this, several international airlines have added new, non-stop services to the country to enhance their connection with the Caribbean.

St Kitts welcomed the nonstop and direct flight service of JetBlue from New York on November 2, 2023. The flights are scheduled to operate on three days- Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Recently on December 4 JetBlue Airways’ new livery also made an appearance in St Kitts on the A320 from New York. The airline has a lot of special liveries but blue is the new main colour scheme that came out back in June.

Besides this, Air Canada has also provided two flights a week from Toronto to St Kitts. Earlier on December 7, 2023, Air Canada Rouge A321 touched down at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport. The flight brought in well over 150 people.

Further, American Airlines also provides non-stop service to St Kitts. Recently, the 737-800 sporting the TWA livery touched down in St Kitts from New York.

interCaribbean Airways’ Bombardier CRJ 700 also landed in St Kitts on December 12, 2023, for the first time. The new 70 seats regional jets were added to the fleet in September.

Along with that, United Airlines, Cape Air, Winair, Delta Airline, Silver Airways, and British Airways are some other airlines which provide services to St Kitts and Nevis for three to four days in a week.