Air Supply, Donni Mcclurkin, Samara Joy to perform at Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival

Castries, Saint Lucia: The lineup of the performers for Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival has been unveiled which is scheduled to take place from April 13 to May 12, 2024. The voices of the artistes such as Teejay, Samara Joy, and others will promise to showcase the diversity and talent of the destination.

The sounds of Teejay are all set to provide an authentic experience to travellers and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Saint Lucia. Born and raised in Jamaica, dancehall Teejay is known for his trap-infused beats and unique lyrics, making music lovers groom with his magnificent performance.

The sensational voice of Samara Joy will also be part of the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival. She is a three-time Grammy Award winner due to her music. She will perform at the Pure Jazz Ladies in Concert event of the festival on May 9 at the Pavillion on the Ramp, Rodney Bay.

She also made her Ann Arbor debut on March 7, 2024, and served to numerous fans from across the globe. The band named “Voice the Artiste” will also fill the air with Steel Pan and Tassa rhythms and showcase the true culture of Saint Lucia.

Coming ahead to the lineup, John Patitucci is also included who will attract thousands of visitors with his voice and the sounds of the music. He will perform at the Pure Jazz event on May 7, 2024 at the Arts/Culture Component.

Another three-time Grammy award winner Donni Mcclurkin will also perform on the stage of the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival. He will perform on May 8, 2024, at Kingdom Night with other artists and let the people resonate with his soulful voice.

The energetic Machel Montano is all set to showcase the hypnotic rhythms and captivating sounds at the stage of Caribbean Fusion. The event will be held on May 10, 2024, and will make the travellers experience the electrifying performance of the artists.

Beres Hammond will also join Montano on May 10 at the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival—Caribbean Fusion. Another Grammy Award winner, Davido, will headline the event World Beats on May 11, 2024.

Air Supply will perform on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival in the event named “The Ultimate Celebration”. The 12-time Grammy Award Winner Baby Face will also join Air Supply on the same day.

Besides this, Marvia Providence, often known as a Caribbean Gospel powerhouse, brings a unique blend of passion, energy, and spiritual depth to her music. Born and raised in Jamaica, she has been lauded to promote rich traditions of Caribbean gospel music. She will perform on May 8 at the Kingdom Night event.

Meshach is another performer in the lineup who will take to the stage on May 11, 2024, at Caribbean Fusion. He is also considered as “One of the greatest reggae artist” with the hit song “Mr Greedy Joe”.

Arthur Allain will also join the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival on May 11, 2024, at Wold Beats at Pigeon Island National Landmark.