Air Cargo Carriers Short 360 lands at St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: Air Cargo Carriers Short 360 touched down at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Friday afternoon. The cargo arrived at St Kitts and Nevis from San Juan, Puerto Rico, marking the potential of the tourism sector.

The bird is known as the largest cargo propeller plane which is operating in St Kitts and Nevis and carries equipment from one destination to another.

Air Cargo Carriers operated the world’s largest civilian fleet of Shorts Brothers 330 and 360 aircraft in different regions. It provides reliable, scheduled services for the world’s largest scheduled freight carriers, as well as on-demand charter.

The cargo carriers are used to carry the goods from one destination to another, aiming to enhance the operation of the countries with those goods. The carriers are cost-effective as they benefit St Kitts and Nevis by reducing fuel consumption.

In addition, the cargo carriers are also time-effective, as they reach St Kitts and Nevis in no time from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed five airlines on the same day from different countries to provide non-stop direct services. The flights, including American Airlines, Air Canada, Amerijet International, interCaribbean Airways, and Silver Airways, landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Friday afternoon.

The airlift sector of St Kitts and Nevis has been enhancing with time as it secures the service from different airlines with non-stop flights. The arrival of the Air Cargo Carriers Short 360 has also added some value to the sector while carrying goods effectively from Puerto Rico.

This has marked the government of St Kitts and Nevis’s commitment to providing efficient services to the citizens. However, this could also put pressure on the country’s import sector while showcasing its dependency on imported goods.

To reduce dependency on foreign goods, the government of St Kitts and Nevis has been making efforts to fulfil the 25% import reduction by 2025 agenda. The government has been focusing on enhancing the country’s local products, aiming to generate more employment opportunities for the locals.