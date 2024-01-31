Air Canada to offer year-round flights from Toronto to Grenada

Air Canada is all set to offer year-round flights from Toronto (YYZ) to Grenada (GND) for four days a week.

Grenada: Air Canada is all set to offer year-round flights from Toronto (YYZ) to Grenada (GND) for four days a week. The flights will allow tourists to travel to and from the Spice Isle with much convenience.

The announcement was made by the Grenada Tourism Authority, which said that the new service will enhance the connectivity of the country with the world. Air Canada will provide service two times a year as the first service will be given until March, and the second service will be given from April to October 2024.

The flight on the route from Toronto to Grenada will fly for four days in a week. The service will be given on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday until March 31, 2024. The year-round service is aimed to bring thousands of passengers from Canada to Grenada, as the demand for the Caribbean region has been surging among the tourists.

Besides this, the service on the route will again resume in April 2024 as the flights will fly from Toronto to Grenada on Saturdays. The service will be provided from April 6 to October 26, 2024. The flights have been extended this year-round.

Flights will depart Toronto at 9:35 am and arrive in Grenada at 3 pm. The return trip will take off at 4 pm and arrive in Toronto at 9: 40 pm. The flights have been starting after the end of the four-year interruption.

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority- Petra Roach, stated that they are excited to introduce year-round services in collaboration with Air Canada. He said that with the service, travellers from Canada will have more access to the mesmerising beauty of the Spice Isle of the Caribbean.

He further noted that the flights have marked the dedication of the government of Grenada in positioning it as a great vacation destination. CEO mentioned that the service will also tackle the growing demand of tourists for the nation.

He called it a positive step in Grenada’s avaitaion sector and said that it would further solidify the relations between the two countries.

As festivals such as the Chocolate Festival in May and Spicemas in August are approaching, travellers from across the globe will have the chance to explore the island during these days through these flights.