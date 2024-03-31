Air Canada to introduce year-round service from Toronto to SVG

The service is for the summer season and runs from April 7 to October 27, 2024.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Air Canada is all set to introduce the year-round service between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Toronto on April 7, 2024. The flights will contribute to the seasonal service which was suspended during the summer months for the past two years.

The service is for the summer season and runs from April 7 to October 27, 2024. However, Air Canada has also been planning to continue the service of the flights for the upcoming winter season. As per the tourism minister- Carlos James of St Vincent, the service of the flights from Toronto to the destination will enhance the footprints of the country in Canada.

He said that the service is the result of the successful negotiation between St Vincent and Air Canada, marking the enhancement of the tourism sector of the country.

Currently, Air Canada provides four flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines which operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and will run through March 29, 2024. The travellers could assess the flights on the official site and through travel agencies.

Notably, Air Canada suspended flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines temporarily in February 2023 and decided to operate the flights to the country on a seasonal basis due to demand. At that time, the airline operated two times weekly service on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Carlos James also mentioned that the suspension of the service was temporary as the airline planned to return to the destination over the summer period and would resume flights in late October, or early November 2023.

The issue at that time was considered as the shortage of airline crew and pilots in Air Canada. Now, the demand for the destination has surged, and Air Canada decided to resume the service and provide year-round flights to enhance the airlift sector.

Canada is considered one of the important markets for St Vincent and the Grenadines as it provides several tourism options and other benefits.

Besides this, St Vincent and the Grenadines enjoy the service from several airlines including Delta, JetBlue, United Airlines, and others.