Advocacy of Grenada celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Advocacy of Grenada celebrated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Sunday, 3rd December 2023.

This day is celebrated annually as proclaimed by the United Nations on 3rdDecember to promote the equal rights, opportunities, and well-being of the disabled.

It’s a day to honour the strength, resilience, and achievements of individuals with disabilities worldwide.

It is the responsibility of every human being to join the global community in recognizing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Advocacy of Grenada is committed to work towards the initiative. The aim of celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities is as follows:

Embracing Diversity:

The day reminds the importance of embracing diversity in all its forms. The day is to celebrate the unique abilities, talents, and contributions of individuals with disabilities, recognizing that true strength lies in our differences.

Building Bridges by Breaking Barriers:

The mission is centered on breaking down barriers that limit opportunities. The day is to reaffirm the dedication to advocating for increased employment, equal access to public accommodations, and improved housing for individuals with disabilities.

Empowering Lives:

Advocacy Grenada Inc. believes in empowerment and . Every day, they work towards creating a world where individuals with disabilities not only participate fully in society but thrive in it.

Get Involved:

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Advocacy of Grenada worked towards advocating for a more inclusive world. They motivated everyone to raise awareness and work towards a future where every person, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to live a better quality of life.

Together, We Can Make a Difference:

They have thanked the community, partners, and advocates who supported the mission. Your dedication strengthens our resolve to build a world that values and includes everyone.

Advocacy Grenada Inc. is more than an organization, they are a community dedicated to making a difference. The team is passionate about creating a world where every person, regardless of ability, can contribute meaningfully to all aspects of their community.