Adventurer set to return to 2024 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta

Antigua and Barbuda: Adventurer- Alexander Child’s gaff-rigged schooner is all set to sail around Antigua for the upcoming 2024 Classic Yacht Regatta. The event will be held from April 17 to 22, 2024, and will feature new and unique yachts.

Adventurer is 52 feet on deck and 65 feet overall and was designed by fabled naval architect John Alden as Malabar VI. Seven sister ships of this design were built but Adventurer is the only one left.

Franklin G. Post built it in 1925 in Mystic, Connecticut. The original owner was A.E. Whitney of Glen Clove, New York. Long-time owner Mark Faulstick, who sailed her out of Norwalk Yacht Club, Connecticut, performed a sizable refit in 1992 at Gannon and Benjamin on Martha’s Vineyard, but after his death, she didn’t receive any maintenance for several years and fell into disrepair.

Lying in Cambridge, Maryland, she had sunk at the dock, but Alex bought her sight unseen during COVID-19. Alex says he’s not crazy. “I took on the project because Alden got the Malabars right, and this was the last Malabar VI left.” With many years of experience as a classic yacht restorer, Alex began a complete restoration on his own.

He spent days snorkelling around the boat, gathering bits that had come off. Finding that everything on the boat needed restoration, Alex brought her back to life. He kept things traditional, so she didn’t have modern electronics or an autopilot. With the restoration complete, Adventurer headed for the Caribbean and is now in Antigua.

Legacy, former Trinidad and Tobago coast guard commander Reginald Williams’s Soverel 43 will also participate in the 2024 Antigua Classic Regatta. Built by Formula III Marine in Chaguaramas, Trinidad, between 1983 and 1984, she was commissioned by Reginald’s uncle, Douglas Myers, who campaigned for her for years.

Legacy is well known throughout the region. She has contested regattas in Barbados, Grenada, Bequia, and Antigua with enormous success. She has been a regular at Antigua Sailing Week for many decades and is the only boat that Sailing Week has named a mark after.