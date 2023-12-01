Adicia Burton to participate as Dominica delegate in COP 28

Adicia Burton- Miss Dominica 2023, will participate as a delegate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference 28 as an indigenous youth activist

Roseau, Dominica: Adicia Burton- Miss Dominica 2023, will participate as a delegate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference 28 as an indigenous youth activist. She expressed pleasure and gratitude to National Focal Point for nominating her.

She said that it is always a pleasure to serve Dominica in any capacity for progress. While expressing pleasure, Burton said,” I must express my sincerest gratitude to our National Focal Point for nominating me as a delegate to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference 28 as an Indigenous youth activist.”

Adicia Burton also expressed sadness over the issues such as Climate Change and the environment. She said that the world is at the cusp of a Global War against Climate Change, and Dominica is at the very front line against climate-induced disasters, experiencing record-breaking ocean and land temperatures, flooding and sea level rise, frequent heat waves, and climate-induced natural disasters.

Expressing disappointment over the lack of strategic action against the issue, Adicia Burton said,” We remain steadfast in building our resilience with the limited resources available to us.”

“I am a firm believer of, “When you do something do it good or not at all,” this is why I am incredibly proud to represent my country, Dominica, as we are determined to achieve our goal of becoming the first Climate Resilient Nation in the World by 2030.”

She also spoke profoundly of the tremendous recovery of Dominica since the ravages of Category 5 Hurricane Maria in 2017. She said that as a witness to such a catastrophic event, they learn to appreciate the strides made as a nation to build sustainability within every sector but also the importance of advocating for climate justice and telling their story as a people.

Adicia Burton extended congratulations to her fellow youth delegates on their selection and said that she is fully confident that their team will do their utmost to make our people proud.

“I am certain the networks we establish and our experience over the next few days will prove an invaluable resource for the development of our communities and country,”said Adicia Burton.

She asked for the full support of the citizens over the next few days throughout the COP28 experience.

