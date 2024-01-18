Adicia Burton sings Lévé at Miss OECS Pageant, lauds indigenous people

Roseau, Dominica: Adicia Burton- Miss Dominica 2023, sang the song named “Lévé” during her performing talent round at Miss OECS Pageant 2024. She lauded the song and artist Nicole Alfred, who created it.

She said that her heart filled with pride and immense delight when she was singing the song on the stage. While explaining the meaning of the song, she added that the word “Lévé” is known as a rising in the Kweyol language.

Adicia Burton connected the song with the Indigenous people and said that the piece efficiently enhanced the importance of the culture of the Kalinago people. This piece appealed to Indigenous peoples and Africans across the OECS to unite as one and stand up for our rights and development as one Caribbean people as our forefathers did.

She added,”The song is “Lévé” by Dominican artist Nicole Alfred, also known as Abiyah and is cadence-lypso, which makes the genre unique to our country.”

Miss Dominica 2023 also recalled that there were, unfortunately, some technical difficulties happening during her performance, and she performed the entire song not being able to hear herself sing on stage.

“Nonetheless, the words were thankfully able to carry through, and the audience could hear the message,”said Adicia Burton.

While sending a reminder, Adicia Burton added that the struggle ought not to deter them from supporting a cause they believe to be just.

She also extended gratitude to Abiyah Music for allowing her to perform the song. She said,”I love your music and the powerful messages you convey through your gift of singing. To my talent team thank you for working with me to bring greater awareness to my platform, Reparations for the Caribbean with a focus on the Indigenous people.”

Notably, Adicia Burton participated in the Miss OECS Pageant and represented Dominica as it was held on January 12, 2024. She secured the position of first runner-up and won categories such as Best Creative National Wear, Best Evening Wear and Best Response to Question.

The title of Miss OECS was secured by Claire Marissa Smartt, who represented Saint Lucia in the pageant