Adicia Burton flaunts National Wear of Dominica, calls it her “favourite outfit”

While expressing pleasure, Adicia Burton asserted that whenever she wears this outfit, she finds herself very close to Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: Adicia Burton- Miss Dominica 2023, made her debut wearing the National Wear of the country at the Wob Dwiyet to mark the celebration of the 45th anniversary of Independence. She referred to it as her “favourite outfit”.

While expressing pleasure, Adicia Burton asserted that whenever she wears this outfit, she finds herself very close to Dominica. The National Wear of Dominica gives her sensations and a feeling of pride to be part of the country, which has great richness in culture.

Through her social media, she also dropped her dapped pictures and captioned them her best look to date. She said,”On our 45th Anniversary of Independence, I made my debut wearing the National Wear of Dominica… the Wob Dwiyet.”

She said that she will cherish her Wob Dwiyet for a long time. Burton added,” It’s now my favourite outfit because I feel very close to our homeland when I wear it. I will be cherishing my Wob Dwiyet for a long time.”

Adicia Burton has been dressed by Sasa Melanie Timothy of Bataca, KT. She outlined that Sasa has been sewing for her since childhood. Besides this, she selected the fabric of the wear with the help of her mom and Miranda.

Further, the headpiece of Adicia Burton was made by Delia Cuffy Weeks, and she herself did the embellishments.

For getting dressed elegantly, she expressed her gratitude to all of these people and said that they were the reason behind her dressing. Miss Dominica 2023 said that the dressing is all for the 45-year celebration of the Independence of the nation.

Public Reaction

On the elegant look of Adicia Burton, netizens went gaga as they posted a comment on her profile in words of appreciation. The public of Dominica said that Miss Dominica 2023 is the true definition of a beautiful soul inside and out.

People also liked the way she carried the wob so seamlessly. They reacted that she seemed to wear wob elegantly, gracefully, with much pride and dignity.

Wob Dwiyet

A part of Dominica’ national costume, Wob Dwiyet is the national symbol of the country. It showcases the cultural richness with the unique blend of music and creole wear.

In order to celebrate the national wear, Dominica hosts the Miss Wob Dwiyet contest every year in the month of October.

This year, the country also celebrated its vibrant culture and heritage and staged a grand celebration of the fusion of traditional Dominican culture with glamour and grace.

Tanisha Balson was crowned as the National Miss Wob Dwiyet in 2023. She received the Best Talent award for her captivating performance. With her elegance, she also earned the Best in Wob Dwiyet award.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. [email protected]