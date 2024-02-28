Adara Stoddard represents Barbados at Missouri Valley Swimming Champs

Adara Stoddard has been representing Barbados at the Missouri Valley Conference Swimming Championships over the weekend.

Barbados: Adara Stoddard has been representing Barbados at the Missouri Valley Conference Swimming Championships over the weekend. She recently broke the University of Little Rock Arkansas school record in the 200-metre breaststroke.

Stoddard, 18, who is a six-time CARIFTA gold medalist, attended the Christ Church Foundation School until she received a scholarship to attend the University of Little Rock where she is presently a student.

It was a personal best time for Stoddard when she swam 2.16.97 minutes and went under her previous time of 2.22 minutes leading up to the meet.

According to the Barbados Children Directory, Stoddard who is a member of the HighTide Stingrays Swim Club, has a gruelling schedule that includes practice 6 days a week, with weights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The athlete will participate in the events two times on double days such as Tuesdays and Thursdays. She will also participate in several games on Sunday and swim. She will also do dry land right after, which includes core work, yoga, stretching, and stairs.

Stoddard is expected to compete in the Aquatic Centre Internationals in May which will be held at the Aquatic Centre in Wildey, before competing in the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation Championships in Mexico in June.

