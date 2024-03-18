Accused of double murder killed in Essequibo police encounter

Prison escapee and a double murder accused got killed in a shooting encounter with the police along the Essequibo River on 17 March.

Guyana: A criminal who was a prison escapee and also accused under a double murder case got killed in a shooting encounter with the police during a Joint Services operation at Groete Creek Backdam in Region 7 along the Essequibo River in Guyana on Sunday, 17 March, around 1:40 pm.

In the police records, the deceased criminal in Essequibo was identified by his known name, Akeem Wong. Akeem Wong was accused in the double murder case for the current time on which the proceedings were going on.

As per the sources, the suspect, Akeem Wong, was kept in the Mazaruni Prison, from where he escaped on 15 February. Till the day the Guyana police department was on a manhunt to catch the suspect who was on the run and finally got traced.

The wanted suspect was spotted in the locality of Groete Creek Backdam at Essequibo River, matching the description, after which an operation was launched immediately by a team of officers from Joint Services to catch the criminal under the guidance of Major Bridgelall.

Reportedly, as the officers took charge of the wanted man, the suspect observed them and suddenly attacked the team of officers with a cutlass carrying in his hand.

In retaliation to the sudden life threatening attack by the suspect, the officers armed them self with service guns and fired in the direction of the wanted man which left him wounded with injuries. After the suspect fell down on the ground, the officers took the weapon with the suspect.

In the examination of the body of the victim, covered with blood, he was found dead; he was not able to survive the firing by police officers in the Essequibo River region. It is said that the action was taken by the police officers under the rules of gun law for officers.

Eventually, the scene of the encounter was taken under control by the law enforcement department and the investigation of the place was initiated. On the scene, investigators recovered some items including a cutlass, one scissors, 47 hundred Guyanese dollars, three SIM cards, one flash drive, a memory card, four cigarettes, one flashlight with batteries, one fishing hook, one hundred Canadian dollars, one cell phone, and one lighter.

The investigation into the Essequibo encounter case is ongoing and the law enforcement agencies are looking over the incident to know what happened on the day. The further proceedings will be updated to the public as the information comes forward.