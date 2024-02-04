ABFA gears up for week 10 of Antigua Premier league

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association is gearing up for Week 10 Matches for Antigua Premier league, know fixtures

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association is gearing up for Week 10 of the Antigua Premier League. The matches commenced on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024.

The schedule of the match is as follows:

3 matches took place on Saturday, 3rd February 2024

Empire FC competed against Greenbay Hoppers at 4:00 PM

Pigotts Bullets competedagainst John Hughes at 6:00 PM

Old Road FC competed against Grenades at 8:00 PM

3 matches will be conducted on Sunday, 4th February 2024

Parham will compete against Ottos Ottos Rangers at 4:00 PM

Green city FC will compete against garden stars at 6:00 AM

Swetes FC will compete against Willikies FC at 8:00 PM

The last match will be conducted on Monday, 5th February 2024

FC Aston Villa will be competing against All Saints United at 6:00 AM

The Premier Division Standings have been announced.

Grenades FC stands at the first position with 27 points, followed by Old Road FC at 2nd position with 24 points, All Saints United FC at 3rd with 22 points, and Fc Aston at 4th position with 17 points.

Green Bay Hoppers FC is in fifth place with 15 points, followed by Garden Stars in sixth place with 14 points, John Hughes FC in seventh place with 13 points, and Willikies FC in eighth place with 9 points.

SAP FC is at the 9th position with 9 points, Ottos Rangers FC is at 10th position with 8 points, Pigotts Bullets at 11 position with with 6 points and Green City FC at 12 position at 4 points.

Empire FC stands at 13 position with 4 points, followed by Parham FC at 14th position with 3 points and Swetes Fc at 2 points.

The Top Goal scorers in the Premier Division have been announced.

Raheem Deterville of Old Road FC scored 14 goals and stands in first position.

Deno Bryan from John Hughes and Nazir McBurnette from All Saints United FC share second place with 11 points each.

Barrington Blake of Grenades FC and Malcolm Stewart of All Saints United FC share the 3rd position with 8 points each.

Novelle Francis of Willikies FC and Jovourn Stevens of Green Bay Hoppers FC are in fourth place with six points each.