A Merry Eri Christmas Concert to kickstart celebration in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: A Merry Eri Christmas Concert 2.0 is all set to open the Christmas celebration in St Kitts and Nevis on December 3, 2023. The concert is the youth edition and will be presented by Erica Edwards Music.

The event will be held at Ramada Resort St Kitts at 5: 00 pm. The dress code for the event should be formal. It will feature the staging of several fun activities and a celebration of the importance of Christmas. From children to youngsters, all will be part of the event and enjoy the music of several artistes.

The special appearance for the concert will be given by XAXU. Besides this, there will be several other performances for the concert.

Other performances will be given by:

Eushadika Francis

Haile Hodge

Nejuan Fielteau

Zahara Browne

Nicholas Petty Merritt

Shanny, Onika, Julian

Arianna Pemberton

Jah’Decia Percival

Keyana Warner

Te Yanna

Aaliyah Buchanan

Zionna Wharton

These performers will enhance the Christmas experience of the patrons and create the festival vibes across St Kitts and Nevis. The youth edition will captivate the young generation of the country.

The djs will be given by Leap Dance Studio and Catwalk Coaching SKB. The music will be provided by Damion Hobson, Xplosive Band and Jerone Hunkins.

Entry tickets:

The entry ticket for Children General will be $25.00.

The fee for the entry ticket of Adult General will be $75.00

The tickets will be available at the official site of the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival. The ticket will be sold at the following places:

Latoya’s Fashion (Basseterre). However, ticket availability of 80 per cent has been sold out at Latoya’s Fashion.

Cutezy’s Address. The tickets are also sold out.

Shadan Production Studio. The tickets will be available at Circus, Basseterre.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 across the globe. In order to celebrate the eve, the events have been organised at several places in St Kitts and Nevis. A Mery Eri Christmas will be part of the celebration.

