A look out on two years of government of Saint Lucia

Speaking in his address, PM Pierre added that the government of Saint Lucia has achieved a lot since the 2 years.

Philip J Pierre is the 9th and currently serving prime minister of Saint Lucia since July 2021. He is the minister of Finance, economic development and youth economy and the representative leader of Saint Lucia labour party. He has significantly contributed for the country and the welfare of its people since then.

PM Philip J Pierre has always been a leader who has put its people first and has achieved a lot for the country. The highlights of governments initiatives and contributions are as follows:

The government has reduced debt to GDP from 90.76% in 2021 to 83.48% in 2022. The government has been successful in reducing unemployment from 23% in 2021 to 17.5% in 2022.

The country was hit by the galloping inflation from the covid-19 pandemic and the Russia Ukraine war. The government protected its people from that inflation by providing massive subsidies on flour, sugar, cooking gas (from$60.71 to $39.30), petrol, and by Removal of Vat on selective building material (plywood and lumber, steel, cement, galvanise) and female sanitary products from august 2023. The Prime Minister made extra annual payments to teachers and pensioners. They also secured $14.5 million to be paid to 5000 house holds and informal sector workers who had not yet benefited from the previous covid-19 income support programme.

PM Pierre paid 6.3 million in outstanding compensation owed by majestic industries and Liat (1974) limited to hundreds of their former workers.

He has stabilised the education system with the restoration of the free laptop programme in schools, the payment of student facility fees, as well as the fees for maths and English. The government has also marked the onset of the first-generation university scholarship programme. The PM has established the youth economy with a system for people to start their own businesses based on their natural talents and hobbies and the old generation has not been neglected for the MSME loan grant project that has empowered the citizens to begin or rejuvenate their small businesses.

Philip J Pierre has also cured $75 million to complete the long-delayed reconstruction of the St Jude hospital and rehabilitation of the George Odlum stadium.

PM Pierre seeks to recoup $7 million for covid-19 vaccine that was spent during the pandemic.

All these contributions by the Government and Prime Minister of Saint Lucia are empowering and helping the nation in moving forward.