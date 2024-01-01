A Look out at Byron Messia’s Rise to Fame in 2023

Byron Messia has been selected as Entertainer of the Year in St Kitts and Nevis with his journey of rise to fame in 2023.

St Kitts and Nevis: Byron Messia has been selected as Entertainer of the Year in St Kitts and Nevis with his journey of rise to fame in 2023. He has showcased the true story of hard work and dedication to paving the path from Dancehall Sensation to International Star.

The story of the dancehall artist will be shown in his upcoming album “Sad and Famous”. He is an adopted child from Jamaica with the musical roots in St Kitts and Nevis. With his music, he made people swing their hips back and forth in 2023, especially in the months of June, July and August.

While garnering nearly 50 million views on social media, Byron Messia’s “Talibans” has lit up music lovers from across the globe. It is still considered a hit song which people couldn’t miss to groom. It was a piece of great and excellent work by the 23-year-old artist.

His No Love song portrayed the music of his life and made people start bubbling on the Caribbean Island. He said that he was loved by his family as they showed great love and care to the adopted child. He said, ” Everyone was there for e. Everyone stepped to help, the journey was filled with love.”

He began recording music at the age of 15, and slowly, after that, he paced up with his Dance-Sul genre. Now, he stood at the forefront of pushing worldwide.

Messia once said that he always loved music at a tender age, as when they recorded their first song, they did it fluently, like they already knew how to do it.

He said that watching his numbers and music translate into a larger fanbase always gave him excitement. Messai also recalled the moment when they got 1,000 views on YouTube, and fast forward to 2023, he also got 5 to 8 million views.

The release of No Love and its mega-successful hit single made him worldwide popular. He has also received work opportunities with Drake, Cardi B, Chris Brown, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Popcaan. He also outlined that he recorded over the years, assuming the position of Bryon 1.0 in May.

Moving forward, Byron Messia is also gearing up for his next album, Sad and Famous, and the audience is showing their love. The project will swhed light on the life of Messia and portray his lifestyle.

He said,”His journey of life was always a roller coaster, but I am happy where I am today.”