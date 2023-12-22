Christmas Week kicks off in Grenada with grand opening

The Christmas Week has kicked off in Grenada with the grand opening at Quarantine Point Recreational Park on Wednesday

The schedule of the Christmas Week has been announced, featuring extravaganza events to enchant visitors in Grenada. The festivities promise to bring joy and thrill to families and friends throughout the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The guests are invited to celebrate the festivities with Bonfire S’mores under the starry night sky. The celebration will be held throughout the holiday season with special events and activities for visitors of all ages.

Event Schedule

From December 20 to 26, 2023, Grenada will celebrate Christmas Week with Bonfires and other exciting events such as night parties and tree lighting. On Sunday, December 31, New Year’s Eve will be celebrated, and on January 1, 2023, the activities will be hosted to celebrate New Year’s Day.

Grenada will celebrate the opening days of the Christmas holiday season with the magical Monica Benoit Wonderland of Lights. The guests will be able to immerse themselves in this event from 5 pm to midnight. Further, the festive movies will also be part of the event.

Smores bonfire and hot chocolate nights are scheduled to take place every Wednesday with the chance of snowfall in the snow zone.

The admission for the patrons is $10 per carload, $20 for priority parking carload, or $2 per walk-in. Every night will feature different entertainment, aiming to make the holiday season accessible to all. It will also enhance the festive atmosphere across the country.

Additionally, the lights, seasonal activities, special bar offers, and food features will be part of the Christmas Week and New Year Celebration. Further, the patrons will also be given a chance to take photographs with Santa’s Grotto.

Beyond this, the Rotary Club will utilize the funds to support various community projects, making the festival event a meaningful contribution to the local community. Christmas at the Point is one of the club’s flagship events, aiming to bring joy and festive spirit to Grenadians during the holiday season.