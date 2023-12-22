8-year-old Arima boy is back from India after successful cancer treatment

An eight-year-old boy of Arima came back home on Sunday with his mother, Suzie Gonzales, after a life-saving treatment in India.

Trinidad and Tobago: An eight-year-old boy named Jehue Thomas of Arima, a town in the easternmost part of Trinidad, came back home on Sunday with his mother, Suzie Gonzales, after a life-saving treatment in India.

The boy was suffering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia since the age of three when it was first diagnosed and lived with it for five years.

Now, the young kid is ready to start attending his online classes next month and will physically join classes in September.

The treatment of the kid was very complicated as it required following the procedure of bone marrow transplant, which is very costly.

The family of the young kid was in a financial crisis, and they were not able to afford the bone marrow transplant treatment for their kid.

The kid was finally able to get the treatment of his disease with the help and support of the Children’s Life Fund and countless well-wishes.

The little kid went through a successful transplant at Apollo Hospital in India earlier this year.

Jehue thanked everybody who made his complex treatment possible because of which he is alive today and will see his future.

He also thanked his mother, who donated her bone marrow to him and God for another chance to live life.

About their future plans, Jehue said that he will attempt the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination in a few years. He wants to join the army after getting passed out from Queen’s Royal College.

Talking about his days in India, the kid said he saw the Taj Mahal and also Indian elephants, but he missed the food and flavours of his home in Trinidad and Tobago.

The first thing he had after he came back home was bhagi and dumplings made by his grandmother, Marjorie Gonzales.

Jehue also expressed his happiness in meeting his family and brothers after a long time.

The mother of the kid said that the ten-month journey to India was full of challenges and miracles.

Suzie said, “We did not know anyone in India. There were some tough days, but God was with us right through. When we went into the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, his liver got damaged slightly, but the doctors fixed it. We spent two months in the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit.”

Suzie said while talking about the treatment, “The doctors had to cut my neck on both sides to get the bone marrow cells that were used to save my kid, and with support from hospital staff, we were able to celebrate our birthdays in July and August.”

The little kid is still suffering from some side effects of the complex treatment. Still, his mother is very happy and optimistic, saying that at least we pulled through.

While mentioning the current condition of the kid, she said, “He is 139 days post-transplant, and he has to make 365 days before he can go back to school. He was also monitored for diarrhoea and skin rashes.”

“The victory of the young kid over the disease is an inspiration for the entire cancer community,” said Sumatee Ackaloo, whose own daughter is suffering from cancer.

Sumatee said while talking about Jehue, “Jehue represents hope for us in the childhood cancer community. We lost three children to cancer. We lost Jamar before he could leave; we lost Antonio while he was in India. However, Jehue creates that hope within us that we greatly need as cancer parents.”

Sumatee added, “A cancer diagnosis generally creates images of death in the mind of the receiver, but Jehue is proof that it does not have to end negatively.”