758 Independence Drags 2024 rescheduled to 24th and 25th February 2024

Saint Lucia Motor sports association has rescheduled the dates of 758 Independence Drags 2024 to 24th and 25th February 2024. The event will take place at The Base.
758 Independence Drags 2024 is being presented by Saint Lucia Motor Sports Association in collaboration with Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Saint Lucia. Earlier the event was to be held on 21st and 22nd February 2024.
The officials have decided to push the dates to accommodate the other islands since another Caribbean Island having a drag racing event earlier in February.
8 countries are taking part in this event. The drag race is sponsored by Saint Lucia Motor Sports Event, Time Line Events, Antigua Barbuda Drag Racing association, Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Saint Lucia and Alternative Sports Season.
Here are the details of the event:
24th February 2024
- Test and tune
- Qualifying: 2PM – 6PM
25th February 2024
- Race Class: 10AM – 5PM
- Grudges: 5PM to 8PM
Registrations have been opened from Thursday, 28th December 2023
The registration fee are as follows:
- 14 second
Registration fee: $80.00 XCD
For SLMSA member: $60.00 XCD
- 13 second
Registration fee: $100.00 XCD
For SLMSA member: $80.00 XCD
- 12 second
Registration fee: $150.00 XCD
For SLMSA member: $140.00 XCD
- 11 second
Registration fee: $170.00 XCD
For SLMSA member: $150.00 XCD
- 10 second
Registration fee: $200.00 XCD
For SLMSA member: $180.00 XCD
- 9 second
Registration fee: $250.00 XCD
For SLMSA member: $220.00 XCD
- Bikes
Registration fee: $80.00 XCD
For SLMSA member: $60.00 XCD
Recently The Drag Battle The Recall took place on 13th December 2023. Here is a recap of the Saint Lucia Nationals Score Board :
Motorcycles
- Sylvester Clement
- Ashley Clement
- Micheal Williams
13 second
- Brian Evans
- Mashack Biroo
- MCGrath Placide
14 second
- Kenneth Tobierre
- Waseem Janoura
- Ruben Joseph
12 second
- Kenneth Tobierre
- Shanil James
- Vance Philbert
15 second
- Jerry St. Marthe
- Ryan Auguste
- Shayne Deshong