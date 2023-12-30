758 Independence Drags 2024 rescheduled to 24th and 25th February 2024

Saint Lucia Motor sports association has rescheduled the dates of 758 Independence Drags 2024 to 24th and 25th February 2024. The event will take place at The Base.

758 Independence Drags 2024 is being presented by Saint Lucia Motor Sports Association in collaboration with Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Saint Lucia. Earlier the event was to be held on 21st and 22nd February 2024.

The officials have decided to push the dates to accommodate the other islands since another Caribbean Island having a drag racing event earlier in February.

8 countries are taking part in this event. The drag race is sponsored by Saint Lucia Motor Sports Event, Time Line Events, Antigua Barbuda Drag Racing association, Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Saint Lucia and Alternative Sports Season.

Here are the details of the event:

24th February 2024

Test and tune

Qualifying: 2PM – 6PM

25th February 2024

Race Class: 10AM – 5PM

Grudges: 5PM to 8PM

Registrations have been opened from Thursday, 28th December 2023

The registration fee are as follows:

14 second

Registration fee: $80.00 XCD

For SLMSA member: $60.00 XCD

13 second

Registration fee: $100.00 XCD

For SLMSA member: $80.00 XCD

12 second

Registration fee: $150.00 XCD

For SLMSA member: $140.00 XCD

11 second

Registration fee: $170.00 XCD

For SLMSA member: $150.00 XCD

10 second

Registration fee: $200.00 XCD

For SLMSA member: $180.00 XCD

9 second

Registration fee: $250.00 XCD

For SLMSA member: $220.00 XCD

Bikes

Registration fee: $80.00 XCD

For SLMSA member: $60.00 XCD

Recently The Drag Battle The Recall took place on 13th December 2023. Here is a recap of the Saint Lucia Nationals Score Board :

Motorcycles

Sylvester Clement Ashley Clement Micheal Williams

13 second

Brian Evans Mashack Biroo MCGrath Placide

14 second

Kenneth Tobierre Waseem Janoura Ruben Joseph

12 second

Kenneth Tobierre Shanil James Vance Philbert

15 second