74-year-old man drowns near Norman’s Cay, probe initiated

A 74-year-old male has been drowned in waters near Norman’s Cay, Bahamas due to his inability to dive through it on Monday.

Bahamas: A 74-year-old male drowned in waters near Norman’s Cay, Bahamas due to his inability to swim through it on Monday. The incident has garnered attention across the country and Police on the island of Exuma have been investigating the matter.

As per the initial reports, the male was diving in waters in the area and suddenly started experiencing difficulties, resulting in the drowning. However, the Police reached the site after they got the information about the alleged drowning of the man and tried to pull him out from the waters.

CRP was also administered to him and the efforts remained unsuccessful. Now, the entire team of Exuma has visited the site to examine and probe the entire matter. The individual lost his life due to suffocation.

A team of officers from New Providence has provided resources to the Police of Exuma to assist them in their further investigation.

Notably, a similar incident happened in 2021 at Exuma in which a man lost his life due to apparent drowning near Highbourne Cay. As per the reports, the man travelled to New Providence to party with his friends, and at around 1 pm he was on a 39-foot- boat. He was enjoying his fishing trip en route to Exuma Cays.

Suddenly he fell and drowned in the waters of the Cay, however, similar efforts were made by the Police and rescue team. They failed to save the man as they found him lying on the seabed. Police further escorted him to the hospital where he was declared dead by medical personnel.

Norman’s Cay is known as one of the most beautiful places in the Bahamas due to the calm seas and scenic shores which provides a true tourist experience to the people. However, such incidents make the tourists anxious about their visits as the place couldn’t be considered safe.

Netizens reacted to the incident and demanded the proper investigation of the matter. One added,” Another one, boy them insurance be paying out some good drowning money every other week.”

One also added,” We were told to and it’s time. No more Shark attacks on our Tourist. No more deaths at hotel or Cruises no more vacation Suicides. No more plane or boat deaths. We must pray to Neva Eva in our Bahamas c a Sunami or Dorian again. Thank you Jesus.”