74-year-old man becomes victim of robbery and assault in Barataria

Trinidad and Tobago: A 74-year-old man became the victim of robbery and physical assault along Seventh Avenue at Malick in Barataria, a locality in the town of San Juan, on the morning of Friday, 22 March, around 6:30 am.

As per the sources, the criminal act of robbery and physical assault against the victim old man in Barataria, San Juan, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, took place on the day while he was walking along the roadway in the locality.

While the man was out in the neighbourhood at nearly 6:30 am, the suspect arrived at the place and approached him with aggression on the way. As per the statement of the victim, the suspect, who was not known to him, confronted him with the intention of robbery.

It is mentioned that the suspect started assaulting the old man physically, hitting him several times about the body repeatedly. Straight after he pushed the old victim on the roadway and forcefully took all the valuables he was carrying with him at the time including his wallet with cash.

Living the victim old man injured after assault, the suspect left the Barataria crime scene with the gains of robbery. Immediately afterwards, the crime was reported to the law enforcement department in response to which the San Juan police station took charge.

The police officers from the San Juan police station went to the locality to initiate the investigation and to collect relevant clues left behind by the suspect, which could help to trace him. The police officers recorded the statement of the old victim and launched a manhunt against the culprit of the robbery in Barataria.

The local people of Barataria and the residents of the neighbourhood around Trinidad and Tobago are sharing their concerns related to safety and security after learning about the case of assault and robbery on a senior citizen.

The people are saying, “These kinds of activities are not very common on the island now. We can be happy that the man is alive at least. But the issue is what are the criminals thinking that they can’t even leave old people alone. What they will get from these aged people? Criminals are so ill-minded.”

People also said, “A man who is just walking around in the morning is even not safe now. What to do about late-night crimes? These criminals are getting out of hand now. Assaulting an old man who can’t even do anything to you is so inhuman. They can be as bad as they can to make easy money. Just earn yourself, criminals.”