71-year-old man stabbed to death in Valencia

71-year-old man became victim of a stabbing attack in which he lost his life at his home in Valencia on Wednesday, 14 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 71-year-old man became the victim of a stabbing attack in which he lost his life at his home in Valencia, a town in the northern part of Trinidad, on Wednesday, 14 February. The incident of murder by stabbing was discovered by the female partner of the victim around 3:00 pm.

The deceased victim of the stabbing attack is identified with the name of Mohan Singh, who was a pensioner and lived at his house located along Silica San Road in Valencia.

As per the reports, the incident of Valencia stabbing an old pensioner victim took place on the day while the man was alone at his home when unknown culprit or culprits went inside the home and committed the crime.

It is mentioned that the crime against the old man was discovered by the female partner of the victim at nearly 3:00 pm. It is said that the female partner of the victim was trying to contact him but was unable to reach the man through phone which raised concern.

The woman went to the house where the old man was attacked to find the reason for his unavailability after which the incident was disclosed. Reportedly, as the woman went inside the house, she witnessed the lifeless body of the old victim lying on the ground and bleeding from the wounds he got from the stabbing.

The incident of the stabbing attack in Valencia on an old victim was immediately reported to the police department by his female partner. In response to the report, the police officers from the local police station took charge and went to the place of the crime.

After visiting the place of crime, the police officers confirmed the report of a stabbing attack on an old pensioner. The police officer took the area of crime under control and started with early investigation.

Afterward, the police officers called the Designated Medical Officer to the crime scene. The Designated Medical Officer went to the location of the stabbing and examined the body of the victim after which he shared his information with the officers and pronounced the old man dead officially.

The police officers are conducting the investigation and inquiries around the case to trace the victims involved in the crime against the old man. The reason for the attack still needed to be known as how many suspects were involved in the stabbing attack and if they were known to the old victim.

The residents of Valencia and the people of the communities around the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the incident of the murder of the old man by stabbing.

People are saying, “Now they attacking older people as an easy target, really sad and the older people can’t even defend them self because if they hurt them they going to jail.”

The people are expressing their concern about the safety and security measures around the nation, especially for the senior citizens, and are also demanding justice with the quick resolution of the case.

The last time such kind of incident of murder was recorded in the region of Valencia was on Saturday, 18 November 2023. In that case, a 48-year-old man was found shot dead inside his home. The victim man was identified with the name of Henry Jobe, who lived at Paradise Circular along Benny Road in Valencia.