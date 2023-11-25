7 individuals to represent Antigua and Barbuda at COP28

Antigua and Barbuda will be participating at COP28 to be held from 30th November 2023 to 12th December 2023 at Expo City , Dubai

7 climate warriors and champions will represent Antigua and Barbuda at COP28. UAE will be hosting the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference from 30th November 2023 to 12th December 2023 at Expo City , Dubai .

The Conference of the parties to the UN framework convention on climate change is an international climate summit held annually to negotiate and agree actions on how to tackle climate change , limit emissions and halt global warming .

Below is an introduction to Climate warriors of Antigua and Barbuda heading for the COP28 summit.

Ena J. Dalso Henry:

“As the permanent secretary of health , wellness and the environment , I lead initiatives at the intersection of climate change and health , overseeing projects and endorsing strategic actions for the climate resilience.”

Garth Simon:

“At COP28, my main focus areas include the CYNP, Technology, Adaptation, Finance, Market, and the Non market approaches. I expect to participate meaningfully in the UNFCCC negotiations, securing support and commitments for the climate finance to aid Antigua and Barbuda climate action initiatives.”

Shania Bejai:

“At COP28, my primary focus is advocating for widespread green procurement in construction projects, aiming to extend its implementation into both public and private sectors. I’ll share strategies and highlight green materials, emphasizing substantial cost reductions as a key benefit of this transition.”

Niketa Black:

“As the environmental social safeguards and gender officer, I assess environmental and gender risks in our projects portfolio , ensuring compliance with standards . our gender advisory committee plays a crucial role in fostering equity within our initiatives.”

Jasiel Murphy :

“My certifications in disaster management , waste management , and more have equipped me to address the multifaceted challenges of climate change . At Cop28 , my main focus will be on environmental management systems , climate technology , mitigation and adaptation.”

Here is the inspiring journey, impactful work, and goals for COP28 of the Antigua and Barbuda’s climate champions:

Diann Black-layne:

Background

“I hold the position of director at the department of environment and serve as an ambassador for the climate change. The DEO is recognised as an accredited entity to both the AF and the GCF. I am actively involved as the member on the GCF board, the transitional committee for the GCF and the loss and damaged fund. Additionally, I am a dedicated member of the standing committee of finance “, says Diann Black-layne.

Main Focus of Diann Black-layne at COP28: All financial decisions

Outcomes or experiences, Diann Black-layne is expecting from her participation in COP 28: Adoption of loss and damaged fund

Zachary Phillips:

Background

“I am a crown councel at the attorney general’s chambers of Antigua and Barbuda . I have a LLM in public international law and therefore I serve in the AG’s office by assisting with international legal issues and assignments for the government . last year I was also an alliance of small island states (AOSIS) fellow 2022 assisting with research for the negotiating group in climate change and ocean governance”, says Zachary Phillips.

Zachary Phillips Contributions to climate action :

“As an AOSIS fellow 2022 I was tasked with the researching, preparing documents and assisting AOSIS negotiators in the areas of loss and damage and sea level rise. I was the loss and damage fellow the year that we secured the loss and damage fund and funding arrangements at COP27. I also assisted with AOSIS responses to the international law commission working group on sea level rise”, says Zachary Phillips.

Specific topics that will be the main focus of Zachary Phillips at the COP28: Loss and Damage

Outcomes or experiences, Zachary Phillips is expecting from his participation at COP28: The operationalization of the loss and damage fund and funding arrangements.