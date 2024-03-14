67 athletes to represent Trinidad and Tobago at 2024 CARIFTA Games

Trinidad and Tobago is all set to send an eighty-five-member contingent including 67 athletes and 18 officials at the 2024 CARIFTA Games which is scheduled to take place from March 30 to April 1 in Grenada.

Among the athletes doming national colours are defending 200m Girls’ U20 Gold Medallist, Sanaa Frederick and Boys’ U20 500m Champion, Tafari Waldron. Frederick and Waldron were adjudged Female and Male U20 Athletes of the Year respectively at NAAATT’s 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony on January 20, 2024.

Other athletes will be included:

Xiah Tobias (Girls U17 100m; 200m; Long Jump; 4x100m Relay)

Oshea Cummings (Girls U17 3000m)

Addalia Sylvester (Girls U17 Discus Throw)

La’Shiya Biggart (Girls U17 High jump)

Makayla Cupid (Girls U17 4x100m Relay)

Shezlon Gordon (Boys U17 400m; 400mH; 4x400m Relay)

Reuel Mc Ewen (Boys U17 Triple Jump)

Alexxe Henry (Girls U20 100m; 4x100m Relay)

Natalia Eastman (Girls U20 800m)

Kaori Robley (Girls U20 Heptathlon; 4x400m Relay)

Lebron James (Boys U20 Javelin throw)

Jaidi James (Boys U20 High jump; Long jump)

Darius Moore (Boys U20 Octathalon)

Janae DeGannes (Girls U20 Long jump)

Kimani Kent (Boys U20 Long Jump)

Additionally, among the chosen officials that will be accompanying the team are Tobago’s own: Cuquie Melville (Assistant Manager), Kelsey Toussaint-Reid (Sprints coach), Arlon Morrison (Sprints coach) and Kern Thom (Middle and long distances coach).

The Tobago clubs that will be represented are Zenith Athletic Club, RSS Phoenix Youth and Sports Club, Tobago Falcons Athletic Club, Kaizen Panthers and Mercury Athletic Club. The Tobago Officials include Cuquie Melville, Kelsey Toussaint-Reid, Arlon Morrison and Kern Thom.

The team is expected to depart Trinidad and Tobago on March 28, 2024, and return on April 2, 2024.

The 2024 CARIFTA Games is all set to begin with an inauguration ceremony on Wednesday morning, which will take place at Kirani James Athletic Stadium from March 30 to April 1, 2024.

The athletes will represent the country, aiming to enhance the sporting spirit among the athletes.