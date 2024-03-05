64-year-old man died in Barrackpore hit and run case

64-year-old man lost his life in a hit and run accident caused by a Toyota Hilux car while walking along road in Barrackpore on 3 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 64-year-old man lost his life in a hit and run accident caused by a Toyota Hilux car of white colour while walking along Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore, a town in the southwestern part of Trinidad, on Sunday, 3 March, around 2:30 pm.

The deceased victim of the Barrackpore hit and run case is identified with the name of Ramoutar Ramroop who lived along Rochard Douglas Road in the Barrackpore town.

As per the reports, the incident of the hit and run accident with the victim man in Barrackpore took place on the day at nearly 2:30 pm while Ramoutar Ramroop was walking on the road in his neighbourhood.

It is mentioned that while the victim was walking on the roadway towards the north direction, the suspected motor vehicle which was a Toyota Hilux car of white colour moving along the road went and hit the victim. The car rammed in to the victim resulting in him being pushed several feet away.

After the accident, the suspect driver never stopped the motor vehicle and fled from the scene of the accident which made him an offender of the hit and run case.

The incident of the hit and run was observed by the resident of the neighbourhood who went immediately to the rescue of the victim, Ramoutar Ramroop.

The police department was informed by the local residents about this incident in the settlement of the Barrackpore town. In response to the accident case, Inspector Maharaj with his team of officers took charge and went to the place of the incident.

After arriving at the mentioned location, the police officers confirmed the report of hit and run case and recorded the statements. The police officers also took the area under control to start the investigation to find and collect clues against the culprit.

The designated medical officer was also called to the crime scene for the examination by the police officers. After visiting the site of the accident, the designated medical officer examined the body of the victim and declared him dead officially after sharing his observation with the police officers.

Straight after, the order was issued for the removal of the dead body of the victim, Ramoutar Ramroop, from the crime scene and taken to the San Fernando General Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem.

A team of officers from the police department is conducting the investigation and inquiries to trace the culprit involved in the crime under the guidance of Cpl Ramdass. Meanwhile, the local people are hoping for the betterment of the family of the deceased victim.