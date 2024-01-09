64-year-old attacked with cutlass in La Brea, suspect arrested

Police arrested a man who attacked 64-year-old with a cutlass in La Brea on Sunday, 7 January, around 1:00 pm.

Trinidad and Tobago: Police arrested a man in the case attack on a 64-year-old man with a cutlass in La Brea, a town in the southwestern part of Trinidad, on the afternoon of Sunday, 7 January, around 1:00 pm.

As per the reports, the suspect was also involved in a physical fight with a 39-year-old man just before attacking the victim.

It is said in the statement by the police that the suspect, after the fight, armed himself with a cutlass, a sword-like sharp weapon.

After an argument with the victim, the suspect unexpectedly attacked the victim with a cutlass and wounded him with multiple chops.

After getting attacked, the victim found himself under threat and raised the alarm in the hope of getting help, which could save his life. The suspect, straight after the attack, fled from the scene of the crime.

Some people around the place heard the call of the victim and went to help him. The police department was instantly informed about the incident, in response to which officers from the local police department took the charge and went to the place of crime.

After visiting the scene, the police officers confirmed the report, took the area under control for early investigation and started with the inquiries.

The officers found the victim bleeding from multiple wounds of chopping. They instantly transferred the injured victim to the Pt Fortin Hospital for medical treatment. It is said that the victim is not under any threat.

The police department conducted the investigation to trace the suspect with the help of collected information.

After conducting inquiries and investigating in the right direction, police officers managed to find the suspect and arrested him. After arrest, the suspect was taken to the Point Fortin Police Station.

The investigation is still going on under the guidance of Officer Berkeley.

People in the communities around La Brea are worried after hearing about the incident, and the panic is about safety and security in public places, especially for the older citizens.

People are saying, “People are going mad in Trinidad. It is only about killing. If not guns, it is a cutlass. And we have authorities who are doing nothing about it. High time now for people to rise against these crimes.”

On the other hand, people are also happy with the effort of the police department to arrest the culprit.

People said, “It is good to know that police arrested that psycho. This kind of criminal is really a threat to society, and we all experience that somehow. We need our family and elders to remain safe and can go anywhere freely.”