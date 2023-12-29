63-year-old man in Siparia found dead in abandoned house

A 63-year-old man found dead in an abandoned house around 4:00 pm at Logie Street in Siparia, on Wednesday, 27 December.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 63-year-old man with gunshot wounds on his head was found dead in an abandoned house around 4:00 pm at Logie Street in Siparia, a town in the southern part of Trinidad, on Wednesday, 27 December. The man is identified as Harold Sampath, who was also known as Lange and lived in Siparia.

As per the reports, the body of the victim was discovered by a local man who lives in the neighbourhood.

In the evening time of the day, he was roaming around when he noticed something unusual and eventually found out the dead body of the victim.

The man immediately informed about the body to the police department after finding the dead victim.

In response to the report, the local police station took charge and went to the place of the incident.

On the mentioned scene, police found the lifeless body of the victim, which was covered with blood from wounds of gunshot on his head.

Police confirmed the reported crime and took the area under control for the investigation.

The confirmation came out of the early investigation done by the police officers on the scene, which mentioned that the body of the victim was slumped against a wall on the eastern side of the house at Logie Street.

It is also confirmed by the reports that there were gunshot wounds to the back of his head, which became the reason for his death.

During the search of the crime scene, police recovered four spent shells, which were of 9mm bullets.

The neighbours around the area stated to the police in which they mentioned that the last time they saw the man alive was on the evening of Christmas Day, around 6:30 pm on Monday, 25 December.

Siparia Police also received the information that the victim allegedly was addicted to drugs, and he was always used to staying inside that abandoned house.

The investigation of the case is ongoing under the guidance of officers from the Homicide Bureau Region 3.

The police are trying to trace the suspect by chasing the collected evidence and information.

The reason behind the killing of the victim is not clear for now, as the suspect is still out in the open. The police are considering all of the possibilities that can lead to the crime.

The police officers also assume that this murder can lead them to any big gang or drug mafia.

The people of Siparia are looking forward to the upcoming update on the case and are demanding a quick resolution of the case with the arrest of the involved culprits.