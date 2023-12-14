62-Year-Old Arnim Pompey shot dead at Diego Martin maxi taxi stand

A 62-year-old man lost his life in a fatal shooting while he was boarding his Maxi Taxi in Diego Martin on the night of Tuesday.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 62-year-old man was killed in a fatal shooting while he was boarding his Maxi Taxi in Diego Martin on the night of Tuesday, 12 December. The deceased old-aged man is identified as Arnim Pompey.

The Pompey was shot in a shooting around 11:00 pm was living at Upper Wilson Road, Four Roads, Diego Martin.

At the time of the shooting, Pompey was going in a yellow band Taxi at Wilson Road on Four Roads when he got ambushed and became the target of a lethal shooting.

The community was shocked by the incident of the shooting as it was claimed that the assailant was someone known to Pompey who carried out the fatal attack on him.

Law enforcement responded to the call and visited the place of crime for instant action immediately after the report of the shooting of the old man was filed to the police.

Multiple authorities got involved in the investigation of the shooting case, including the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, officers from the Four Roads police station, and officers from the Western division. The District Medical Officer (DMO) was also at the shooting site, where he declared the victim dead.

It is the only incident but the second murder in the area in the month of December. A few days ago, on 5 December, the community witnessed the death of 36-year-old Jabari Williams.

Williams was a mechanic by profession and lived at Cizan Trace in Blue Basin of Diego Martin. He was also the victim of a shooting and was killed near Tru Valu supermarket on Garnet Road in Diamond Vale.

The tragic shooting incidents raised concerns among the people of Diego Martin. Communities are in panic due to the violent events happening one after another.

The increase in the presence of police for the case and investigations by the Homicide Bureau of Investigations is looking to trace the reason behind Arnim Pompey’s shooting and arrest the responsible culprits.

Local authorities have requested the community to cooperate with them in this crucial moment, which will help to take the investigation in the right direction while maintaining law and order in the area.