60-Y-O woman becomes victim of Point Fortin robbery in taxi

Trinidad and Tobago: A 60-year-old woman who worked as a security guard became the victim of a robbery while travelling in a taxi on the morning of Monday, 15 January, around 5:50 am at Dunlop roundabout in Point Fortin, a region in the southwestern part of Trinidad. The identity of the victim has not been confirmed yet.

The woman, a victim of the robbery, works as a security guard with Heritage Petroleum via Innovative Security firm and lives at Beach Road in Chatham, another region in the southwestern part of Trinidad.

As per the reports, the incident of robbery took place when the victim took a taxi at Dunlop roundabout in Point Fortin to commute her work at the Heritage Field Road in Santa Flora, a village in Trinidad, at nearly 5:50 am.

The victim mentioned in her statement to the police that after reaching near Grand Ravine, the driver started asking her questions. Afterwards, the driver of the taxi started asking her for money in response to which she handed him over twenty dollars.

After getting twenty dollars, the taxi driver still kept asking for more money from the victim. When the taxi driver got no more money, he started threatening the woman.

The taxi driver ordered the victim to bend down with her head between her legs. Out of fear, the victim followed his instructions as she found herself with no other options.

It is said that the taxi driver took her to a nearby location which was less populated. At the place, he stopped the taxi and immediately announced the robbery.

The taxi driver extracted around 250 dollars from the woman. After the robbery, he asked her to come out of the vehicle and walk down into the bushes. Straight after, he fed the place by driving off.

The victim of the robbery immediately reported the incident involving a taxi driver to the Heritage Command Centre, and she was instantly transferred to the Point Fortin Hospital for medical treatment.

After her treatment and discharge from the hospital, she went to the Santa Flora Police Station, in response to which police officers took charge and recorded her statement.

People around the communities of Point Fortin, after hearing about the incident of a robbery in a taxi, got worried about the safety and security measures taken by the police department.

People are saying, “How many robberies are happening in the nation? Everyday we are hearing about the robbery all around. Our police need to work hard. We are not safe while waking. We are not safe while in own car. And now we are not even safe in public transport like taxi.”

The police department is currently conducting inquiries and investigations to trace the taxi driver. Meanwhile, the people are hoping for the betterment of the victim and demanding the quick arrest of the culprit taxi driver.