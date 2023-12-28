6 NBA matches held on 28th December, Know results

National Basketball Association successfully concluded matches that were scheduled for Thursday, 28th December 2023.

Six matches were held and the results are as follows:

Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards competed against each other in the first match that was held at 5:30 AM.

Toronto Raptors won by 30 points.

Toronto Raptors scored 132 points, whereas Washington Wizards scored 102 points.

Philadelphia and Orlando Magic competed against each other in the second match that was held at 5:30 AM.

Philadelphia 76ers won by 20 points.

Philadelphia 76ers scored 112 points and Orlando Magic scored 92 points.

Milwaukee Bucks and Nets Brooklyn competed against each other in 3rd match that was held at 6:00 AM

Milwaukee Bucks won by 22 points.

Milwaukee Bucks scored 144 points, and Nets Brooklyn scored 122 points.

Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets competed against each other in 4th match that was held at 6:30 AM.

Phoenix Suns win by 16 points.

Phoenix scored 129 points and Houston Rockets scored 113 points.

New York Knicks and Thunder Oklahoma City Thunder competed against each other in the 5th match that was held at 6:30 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder won by 9 Points.

Oklahoma City Thunder scored 129 points, and New York Knicks scored 120 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers and Mavericks competed against each other in the 7th match that was held at 7:00AM.

The Cleveland Cavaliers won by 3 Points.

Cleveland Cavaliers scored 113 points and Thunder OKC scored 110 points.

Here is a look at the All-time leaders of the Points Per Game leaderboard:

Michael Jordan (30.12) Wilt Chamberlain (30.07) Luka Doncic (28.04) Joel Embiid (27.67)

The National Basketball Association has also announced that the NBA All-Star 2024 voting has opened. The league’s brightest stars will be heading to Indy to battle and shine in the classic East VS West showdown.

On the basis of votes, the players will be selected for the NBA All-Star 2024 tournament. Every vote will count three times. The voting will take place on the NBA app.