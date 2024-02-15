53-year-old woman dies in Hanover road accident

53-year-old woman lost her life in road accident while travelling from Green Island to Negril along Salt Creek Bridge in Hanover on Tuesday.

Jamaica: A 53-year-old woman lost her life in a road accident while travelling from Green Island to Negril along the Salt Creek Bridge in Hanover, a parish in the northwestern part of Jamaica, on Tuesday, 13 February, around 4:30 pm.

The victim of the Hanover road accident is identified with the name of Sharon Dunbar, who was working as a housekeeper and lived at Whitehouse locality in Westmoreland, a parish in the southwestern part of Jamaica.

As per the reports, the incident of a road accident with the victim took place on the day while she was moving in a motor vehicle, which was a Toyota Axio car, along the Salt Creek Bridge in Hanover which was occupied by the driver except her.

while she was travelling on the route going to Negril from Green Island, suddenly, the driver lost control of the vehicle which eventually led to a crash.

In the incident of a road accident, the car in which the victim was sitting crashed with another motor vehicle, which was a Toyota Corolla car, coming from the opposite direction on the route.

The incident of the Hanover road accident was immediately reported to the police department in response to which the officers from the local police station took charge and went to the scene. After visiting the scene of the accident, the police officers confirmed the report and took the area under control to start the investigation.

The victim of the road accident, Sharon Dunbar, was transferred to the hospital instantly for medical observation for treatment. After all the efforts of the medical staff, the victim of the accident was not able to survive and was pronounced dead officially.

The citizens of the nation and local people living in the communities around Hanover are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the incident of a road accident in which a 53-year-old woman lost her life.

People are saying, “I always say this. Passengers please stop being a test dummy and speak up, you have the power. Sometimes I see how these taxi be driving with Passengers in the car, and they just there and take drive.”

People also said, “Losing control of a motor vehicle is a trend happening in Jamaica quite frequently, I would add that this is the case of most accidents. As a driver for almost 50 years I can say speeding is the cause. Now a young lady has lost her life,when will all of this stop? Please drive to arrive alive. Condolences to her family.”